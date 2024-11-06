Grenade Attack At Srinagar Sunday Market Injures Dozens

At least twelve civilians were injured in a grenade attack on a Sunday market in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital, and further information on the incident is awaited.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed outrage over the attack, calling it "deeply disturbing" and condemning the targeting of innocent civilians. He highlighted the recent spate of violence in the region, emphasizing that such attacks on the public are unacceptable. "The security forces must take all necessary steps to end this wave of violence, allowing people to live without fear," Abdullah stated in a post on social media.

In response, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed law enforcement to deliver a strong response to the terrorists. He met with senior officials, including DGP Nalin Prabhat, to ensure that every possible measure is taken to combat terror elements. "Security forces have full authority to dismantle terror outfits without restraint," Sinha affirmed.

This attack follows a series of violent incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Yesterday, security forces neutralized a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, Usman, in Srinagar, and two additional terrorists in Anantnag. The Inspector General of Police for Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, confirmed that Usman was a high-ranking Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, involved in ongoing clashes between terrorists and security personnel.