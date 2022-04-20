GSI regional centre inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: At a glittering inaugural function on April 17 at IDCOL auditorium here, chief guest P K Jena, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, also a past student of geology of the Utkal University, praised the efforts of the society, Bangalore, for facilitating the formation of the regional centre and encouraging new members to serve the interest of Odisha.

He released the special publication-8 of the GSI "Water Resources of Odisha: Status, Issues and Strategies" edited by Dr Subhajyoti Das, former director, CGWB, Odisha and Dr B K Mohanty, ex-director, DGM, Odisha. Guest of honour R L Mohanty, president, FIMI, and M Mohapatra, director, geology, lauded the new centre and wished the team a bright future.

Special invitees Prof K V Subba Rao, vice-president, and N Rajendran, treasurer of the society, underscored the roles and responsibility of the new centre and its members.

The meeting was initiated by Jadaba Nanda Das, deputy director- general (rtd), Geological Survey of India, and a fellow of the society, who facilitated the formation of the regional centre on behalf of the parent organisation. Mihir Kumar Senapati, joint director (rtd.), DGM and chairman of the centre welcomed. He outlined the future thrust areas of action. Shailender Sinha, vice-chairman and director (geology), OMECL conducted the programme. Dr Ashit Kumar Swain, director, GSI and secretary of the new centre proposed a vote of thanks. The meeting was attended by a galaxy of scientists and technocrats from the GSI, DGM, RWSS, CGWB, OMC, OMECL, CMPDI, Vedanta, JSW, TISCO, IIT Bhubaneswar, NIT Rourkela, Utkal University, Ravenshaw University.