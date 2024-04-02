  • Menu
GST collections hit Rs 1.78L cr in March
New Delhi: GST collections in March grew 11.5 per cent to Rs 1.78 lakh crore on higher domestic sales, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The gross GST collection for the last fiscal (April 2023-March 2024) stood at Rs 20.18 lakh crore, 11.7 per cent higher than the mop-up in the preceding fiscal.

