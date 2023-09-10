Gujarat: Video of man stealing tractor from showroom goes viral

Ahmedabad: An attempt by a man in Gujarat's Modasa to steal a tractor from the showroom went wrong after he was "run over" by the very machine he was trying to run off with. The thief, however, eventually managed to escape along with the heavy machine.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers amused.

The theft attempt happened at a tractor showroom in Modasa. The accused broke in and made his way to the tractor parked inside.

The entire episode was captured on the showroom's CCTV cameras.

In the video, the thief can be seen fumbling with the tractor's controls as he attempts to start it. After a few moments of struggle, the tractor suddenly roars to life.

However, as fate would have it, the thief, who was standing close to the vehicle, found himself in an unexpected situation. One of the massive tractor tires rolled over the thief, sending him sprawling.

The thief, however, appeared undeterred as he dusted himself off and resumed his brazen act.

He climbed onto the tractor that had by then begun moving, and made a hasty exit from the compound, driving away with the machine.

The showroom owner reported the theft, but it took five days to recover the stolen tractor.

It was found approximately 400 km away from the showroom in Modasa.

An official said that the thief remains at large, and efforts were underway to apprehend him.