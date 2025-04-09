Guv Ravi ceases to be chancellor of state-run varsities

Chennai: In the wake of the Supreme Court judgment over the 10 bills of the Tamil Nadu Assembly and matters related to its assent, involving the state government and the office of the Governor, DMK leader P Wilson on Tuesday said that Governor RN Ravi ceases to be the chancellor of state-run universities as per the court verdict.

In the wake of the judgment, when reporters asked if the Chief Minister will be the chancellor of state-run varsities or if the government will appoint chancellors, senior advocate and DMK Rajya Sabha MP, P Wilson said the 10 Bills were for removal of the Governor from varsities where he held the office of the chancellor.

Wilson said the 10 bills were necessitated as Governor Ravi scuttled work including those related to appointment of vice-chancellors.