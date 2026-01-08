Guwahati welcomes India’s first floating river terminal

Guwahati: The people of Guwahati are relieved and delighted with the opening of the Gateway of Guwahati Terminal, a state-of-the-art river terminal on the Brahmaputra.

The facility, India’s first modern, all-weather floating river terminal, has been designed to enhance connectivity, promote tourism and stimulate economic development by providing efficient river transport. It significantly improves travel options that once relied solely on ferries, while establishing a new recreational space for the community.

Situated on the southern bank near Fancy Bazar, the terminal was developed at a cost of Rs 770 crore as a modern river ferry hub. This ambitious initiative is aimed at promoting both daily commuting and tourism via waterways and has received backing from the World Bank, highlighting its importance within sustainable and inclusive urban planning.

The Brahmaputra River divides Assam into northern and southern banks. This terminal is essential in linking both regions, facilitating daily commutes for students, traders and residents. The terminal and jetty represent a modern, flood-resistant floating facility, equipped with an integrated command centre, sewage treatment plant, and advanced fire safety systems.

Its pontoon-based structure is designed to accommodate water level changes of up to 10.9 metres, allowing operations in all weather conditions and improved multimodal connectivity. In contrast to the simple ferry points familiar to residents, this terminal is designed to serve a wide variety of users, including daily commuters, long-distance travelers, tourists, and cargo operators, enabling import and export operations via inland waterways.

The waterway connectivity also reduces dependence on congested road routes, cuts carbon emissions, and makes regional travel more scenic and experiential.

The prestigious project was launched in May 2022, when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone. It was inaugurated in November 2025 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to strengthen river-based infrastructure in the Northeast.

Officials described the facility as the ‘Airport of Waterways’.The terminal houses all ferry and vessel operations managed by the Inland Water Transport department.

With floating pontoons to manage water level variations throughout the year, it boasts a 180-metre-long jetty engineered to accommodate the changing water levels of the Brahmaputra, ensuring continuous access for passengers and vehicles year-round.

Travellers will find well-structured boarding zones, dedicated baggage screening, and a fully furnished waiting lounge with nearly a hundred seats, ensuring comfort even during peak hours. Moreover, a VVIP lounge, medical assistance, baby care amenities, and an observation deck offering panoramic river views add elements of convenience and charm. As many as 20 ferryboats and three search-and-rescue boats operate on the river, linked with a GPS monitoring system for real-time tracking and swift emergency responses.

A total of 850 boats with marine engines currently operate on the river, many introduced under 100% government subsidy schemes, providing livelihoods to locals and strengthening the river economy.

Beyond transportation, the Brahmaputra has long been admired for its natural beauty, inviting exploration of river ghats, islands and cultural sites. With over 190 ghats and spectacular sunset views, it has become both a major tourist attraction and a lifeline for the region, blending functionality with scenic splendour.