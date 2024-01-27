  • Menu
Gyanvapi built on remains of existing temple

Gyanvapi built on remains of existing temple
Claims Hindu side lawyer citing ASI survey report

Varanasi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has released a scientific survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque, saying that there was a Hindu temple at the site of Gyanvapi before the construction of the mosque. According to the report, the pre-existing structure was demolished in the 17th century during the rule of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and sculptures of Hindu deities were found buried underneath.

Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain said the survey report suggests that the mosque was built on remains of a pre-existing temple. Jain told reporters that copies of the survey report consisting of 839 pages were made available to the parties concerned by the court late Thursday evening. The survey report makes it clear that the mosque was built on remains of a pre-existing temple by demolishing it in the past, said Jain.

He also claimed that the survey report has sufficient evidence of existence of a temple over which the mosque was built. “The pre-existing structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century, during the reign of Aurangzeb, and part of it was modified and reused in the existing structure,” reports say quoting ASI survey.

