Haryana to provide affordable housing for urban poor, middle-class families

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has taken a step towards providing affordable housing to the urban poor and middle-class families with the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0).

This scheme of the Central government aims to provide financial assistance to provide affordable housing for urban poor and middle class families in the next five years.

In accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana has taken steps to ensure the smooth implementation of PMAY-U 2.0, an official statement said.

Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi on Wednesday chaired the 17th meeting of the state-level sanctioning and monitoring committee for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) and the first meeting for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0).

Joshi emphasised the need to eliminate loopholes in fund distribution and directed officials to implement an OTP-based verification system to prevent financial mismanagement.

He also called for a detailed sample survey to assess the genuineness of beneficiaries and ensure that banks should disburse loans in a hassle-free manner.

"The benefits of this scheme must reach the poor without leakage,” a statement quoting the Chief Secretary said, underscoring the importance of strict monitoring and accountability in the implementation process.

The meeting was informed that 15,256 applicants have been allotted one marla plots for constructing ‘pucca’ houses under the Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana and financial assistance under Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) vertical of PMAY-U 2.0 will be provided to these 15,256 beneficiaries.

PMAY-U 2.0 offers a multi-pronged approach to addressing the housing deficit, encompassing construction and purchase options.

The scheme caters to economically weaker sections, lower income groups and middle income groups residing in urban areas.

The Department of Housing For All has been designated as the state-level nodal agency, streamlining the administrative process.

Crucially, the state has established the state-level appraisal committee and the state-level sanctioning and monitoring committee to oversee project approvals and implementation.