Head clerk Harijan Kumar of BEO trapped by vigilance

Bhawanipatna : Head clerk of Block Education Office of Kalampur trapped by vigilance squad while demanded bribe amount of Rs 13,000 from a retired headmaster.

Judhistir Harijan Kumar, head clerk, BEO, Kalampur was apprehended by the Odisha Vigilance team while he was demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000 from a complainant, Gunanidhi Naik retired teacher of Pipaljhapri upper primary school in order to process and release retirement benefits in his favour.

The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized from the possession of accused Judhisthir.

Following the trap, residential house of head clerk at Mathura, Junagarh, Kalahandi and his office room at Kalampur are being searched and further investigation is in progress.