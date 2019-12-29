Hemant Soren Sworn In As Jharkhand CM

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren was sworn in as chief minister of Jharkhand. He was administered the oath of secrecy and office a short while ago on Sunday by the Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu. The swearing in ceremony took place at Morabadi ground in Ranchi. Hemant Soren took the oath of office in Hindi, sending a message that he is reaching out to all sections of society in the state. He is the 11th chief minister of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony prove to be an occasion for opposition leaders to showcase their strength. Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, D Raja of CPI, MK Stalin and Kanimozhi of DMK, Sanjay Singh of Aadmi party (AAP) were among those who attended the swearing in ceremony of Hemant Soren.

Sharad Pawar, the NCP chief and Maharashtra chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not attend the oath-taking ceremony. Samajwadi party leader and former UP chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati also skipped the event.