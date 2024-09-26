Highest number of MSME units in UP

Greater Noida/Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted on Wednesday that Uttar Pradesh not only has the largest population in the country, but also boasts the highest number of MSME units. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the UP International Trade Show-2024, he stated, “According to a survey, there are 96 lakh MSME units spread across 75 districts in UP. After agriculture, this sector is the second-largest employment generator in the state.”

Prior to his address, CM Yogi welcomed the chief guest of the event, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and visited various stalls at the trade show. Chief Minister Yogi stated that for centuries, artisans and craftsmen contributed significantly to employment generation across various regions in Uttar Pradesh. However, post-independence, they faced near extinction due to a lack of timely technological advancements and insufficient incentives.

“When our government assumed office in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, several initiatives were launched to implement the vision of a self-reliant India, under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Modi. As part of this effort, each of the state’s 75 districts identified a unique product under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. We expanded the campaign by focusing on promotion, branding, marketing, design, packaging, and technology. This initiative has since become a key driver of employment generation in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.