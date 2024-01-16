Live
- Constitute SIT for victim of Hangal gang rape: Bommai tells Siddaramaiah
- Palaniswami asks AIADMK workers to oust 'tyrannical' DMK govt in TN
- TMC will hold ‘Harmony Rally’ in Kolkata on Ram Temple inauguration day: Mamata
- Avani Prashanth places tied seventh at Australian Amateur golf
- PM Modi receives warm welcome in Kerala
- If I wasn’t Shiv Sena President, why did BJP seek my support in 2014 and 2019, asks Thackeray
- Will not allow demolition of skywalk for metro expansion: Mamata Banerjee
- Rashmikaa-Vaidehi pair advance to quarterfinals at ITF Women’s Open
- Key sections of Constitution on Lord Ram, Krishna kept out of books: Dhankhar
- Paryaya – Udupi goes overdrive
Just In
Himachal Governor launches cleanliness drive at Jakhu temple
Highlights
Under the Swachh Teerth Abhiyan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday launched a cleaning campaign on the premises of the famous Hanuman Temple, where the 108-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman atop Jakhu Hill is installed.
Shimla: Under the Swachh Teerth Abhiyan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday launched a cleaning campaign on the premises of the famous Hanuman Temple, where the 108-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman atop Jakhu Hill is installed.
The Governor urged the people to ensure cleanliness in temple premises and religious places and to participate in the cleanliness campaign on the occasion.
Earlier, the Governor paid obeisance at the hilltop Hanuman Temple.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS