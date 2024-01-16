  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Himachal Governor launches cleanliness drive at Jakhu temple

Himachal Governor launches cleanliness drive at Jakhu temple
x
Highlights

Under the Swachh Teerth Abhiyan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday launched a cleaning campaign on the premises of the famous Hanuman Temple, where the 108-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman atop Jakhu Hill is installed.

Shimla: Under the Swachh Teerth Abhiyan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday launched a cleaning campaign on the premises of the famous Hanuman Temple, where the 108-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman atop Jakhu Hill is installed.

The Governor urged the people to ensure cleanliness in temple premises and religious places and to participate in the cleanliness campaign on the occasion.

Earlier, the Governor paid obeisance at the hilltop Hanuman Temple.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X