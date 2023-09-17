Himachal to establish single 'energy trading desk'

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced the establishment of a single 'energy trading desk' for the coordination of transactions by state-run departments.

An official statement quoting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said this decision would help reshape energy management to ensure efficient short, medium, and long-term planning and the economic disposition of energy resources from 2024-25.

The Chief Minister said the state has a hydro potential of 24,567 MW, whereas only 11,150 MW has been harnessed through 172 hydro projects till date.

He underscored the need for enhanced coordination among three key entities -- the Directorate of Energy, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL) and Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL).

Sukhu said that lack of communication and disparate pricing strategies have led to power being sold at sub-optimal rates and purchased at higher costs, exacerbating inefficiencies and losses to the state exchequer.

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of this initiative by pointing out that the Directorate of Energy, unlike the other entities, is not a regulated entity, with all revenues from power sales flowing into government receipts. "Conversely, power transactions and activities of HPPCL and HPSEBL must undergo pre-approval by the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC). Therefore, there is a need to establish a centralized cell to streamline power sale and purchase management, ultimately aiming to boost revenues," he said.