Himachal varsity professor sent to police custody for sexual assault of student

Shimla: A court on Wednesday sent Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) chemistry professor Rajender Kumar, who was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a student, to police custody till March 30.

According to the police, charges against the accused have been framed under Section 376 (Punishment for sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code.

The student, in a complaint, said the professor had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of altering the subject of her research.

Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri told the media that Prof Kumar, 44, told the victim that if she agreed to his "terms", he would help her.