Hindus, Sikhs and Other Refugees Can Stay in India Without Passport Under New 2025 Rules

The Union Home Ministry has announced a major relief under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. It allows Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who entered India by December 31, 2024 to stay in the country without a passport or valid travel documents.

This applies to refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who fled due to religious persecution. Many of these communities, especially Hindu and Sikh refugees in India, had been worried about their future. While the order ensures a no passport stay in India, it does not automatically grant Indian citizenship 2025.

Earlier, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only covered those who came before December 31, 2014. The new order extends protection for another decade, easing concerns for thousands who arrived later.

The government also clarified that citizens of Nepal and Bhutan can continue to enter India freely without passports or visas. Similarly, Indian armed forces personnel on duty and their families traveling with them will not require passports or visas.

These updated India residency rules 2025 draw a line between the right to stay and the right to citizenship. Refugees can legally reside in India, but citizenship will depend on separate laws. Still, the decision is a big relief for many, particularly Hindus and Sikhs staying in India, who now have more clarity about their residency status.