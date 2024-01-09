History-sheeter posing as judge cons Kerala Police, now in custody

Thiruvananthapuram : A history-sheeter fooled the Kerala Police at Hosdurg on Monday night by posing as a judge, but his game came to an end when the police got suspicious and found out that there were nine cases against him in the state capital.

It all began when the Hosdurg Police got a call stating that the vehicle of a judge of the Pathanamthitta court had developed a snag and needed help to reach the hotel.

Acting on the call the police reached the place and drove him to a hotel. Later he said that due to his job there was a threat to his life and soon he was given security too. Then the ‘judge’ demanded that he be driven to the nearby railway station as he had a train to catch.

Feeling suspicious of his behavior, the police finally asked him for his identity card and when he declined, he was taken to the Hosdurg police station. On sustained questioning he confessed and the cat was out of the bag.



The conman revealed that he hailed from Thiruvananthapuram and his name was Shamnad Shoukat, (39). According to Shoukat’s statement, he was on a bus to Kasargod and had a quarrel, following which he was told to disembark.

It was then that the idea came to his mind and he asked a local friend to inform the police that a ‘judge’ was waiting by the road. Speaking to IANS, an official of the Hosdurg Police station said both Shoukat and his friend have been arrested and they will be produced in court on Wednesday.

“He has admitted that he has nine cases registered in his home district. We are continuing our probe and will do things according to the law,” said the police officer.