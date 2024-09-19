HP fishery dept should focus on processing, value-added products

Bilaspur: Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani has asked the department of fisheries to focus on processing in order to tackle the glut of fish in the market with value-added products.

Speaking at a meeting on Tuesday night, he suggested that the fisheries department should work on the schemes that are linked to tourism activities, according to an official statement issued here on Wednesday.

“All the schemes of the department should be made in such a way that it can attract the youth, only then the youth of the district will join fish farming,” he said and added that the state government is giving subsidies up to 80 per cent to the people for making fish ponds.

He said that such schemes should be linked with rural job guarantee scheme MNREGA so that people associated with fish production can get maximum benefit.

He said the Bilaspur district sees increased tourism activities because of being connected to Chandigarh, Manali,

Dharamshala and Shimla. In such a situation, fish vendor zones should be created in the area from Mandi Bharari to Aauhar and Manali. These activities can attract tourists who can taste the dishes made from fish produced in the district.