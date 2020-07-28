I have not demanded restoration of statehood: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday took to Twitter to say that he has not demanded statehood to be restored for Jammu and Kashmir, but said that having been the Chief Minister of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, he will not contest an Assembly election in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar dared journalists and commentators to show him where he had demanded the restoration of statehood for J&K.

In a series of tweets Omar said: "I have no problem being disagreed with for what I say or do but when you invent things and put words in my mouth to attack me, then that's more about you than about me. All you lazy journalists and commentators please show me where I have demanded statehood be restored."

I may not, but the party will chart its own course when all the leaders are set free and given a chance to talk. I've made it clear that these are ONLY my thoughts, I am not speaking for the party. The party and its leaders will formulate our policy, not me as an individual https://t.co/aMQuUxzCdF — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 28, 2020

"I have simply said that having been CM of the state of J&K, I will not fight an assembly election to the assembly of the UT of J&K. That's it. No more no less! That's a far cry from saying I'm demanding statehood be restored," he said.

In another tweet, Omar Abdullah said, "Haters will hate and nothing will change that. There are few people I expected better but disappointment is part of politics and one has learnt to live with it. Life goes on."

The tweets came a day after Omar Abdullah broke his silence for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 last year, by reportedly saying that he won't contest Assembly elections till statehood is restored and that there was no constitutional, legal or economic justification for what was done to J&K on August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Ruhullah Mehdi has resigned from the post of chief spokesperson of the party. Mehdi said in a tweet: "I have sent across my resignation from the post of chief spokesperson of JKNC. From here on my statements should be considered as such."