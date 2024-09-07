  • Menu
IIT-Airbus India ink pact for global training centre in Guwahati

IIT-Airbus India ink pact for global training centre in Guwahati
Guwahati: The IIT-Guwahati entered into an agreement with Airbus India Private Ltd on Friday to set up a global training centre for aviation and...

Guwahati: The IIT-Guwahati entered into an agreement with Airbus India Private Ltd on Friday to set up a global training centre for aviation and logistics business here.Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the collaboration will pave the way for Assam to emerge as a logistics hub in providing skilled personnel in aerospace technology.

“This is a milestone initiative to welcome Airbus India to our State. This agreement does not represent just a formal alliance, but a shared commitment to innovation and excellence to aerospace technology and development of logistics hub in Assam,” he said at the MoU signing ceremony at IIT-Guwahati.

The Chief Minister said the project will address the current skill gap and the collaboration is poised to elevate global competitiveness and the logistics sector in the northeast region.

“This is a significant step in creating a robust and dynamic workforce in our region,” Sarma said, emphasising that the coming together of academic excellence of IIT-Guwahati and Airbus India’s excellence in technology and global leadership will benefit Assam. He said the key areas covered under this pact are transportation industries, hospitality, skilling and logistics, and these sectors have “much scope of expansion, too”.

