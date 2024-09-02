IMD forecasts heavy rains in North India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a rainy September with several parts of North India receiving heavy rainfall in the next five days.

The IMD said on Sunday that a cyclone formed in the Arabian Sea is travelling towards Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Heavy rain is expected over Saurashtra, central Gujarat and south Gujarat till September 5. This is the first cyclone in the Arabian Sea since 1976.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic storm Asna has moved away from the Gujarat coast and continues to hover in the north-central Arabian Sea. It is expected to dissipate by Monday

Jamnagar reported the maximum number of fatalities at seven, between August 25 and 29. It was followed by Ahmedabad and Anand with six deaths each. Three persons each died in Vadodara, Kheda, Mahisagar, Surendranagar and Kutch districts.