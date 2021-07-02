India saved many lives, thanks to doctors: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the contribution of doctors in saving lives from corona virus and asserted that his government gave paramount importance to augmenting healthcare infrastructure to combat the pandemic.

While stressing that losing even one life is saddening, Modi said India saved the lives of lakhs of its people and a big credit for that goes to doctors, healthcare and frontline workers.

Addressing doctors on the occasion of National Doctors' Day, he also highlighted "limitations" of the kind of medical infrastructure that was created in the country over several decades and how medical infrastructure was neglected in earlier times.



"In our country, the population pressure makes this challenge even more difficult. But despite this, India's per lakh population rate of infection and death rate has still been manageable compared with more developed countries," Modi said.

"Losing the life of even one person is very saddening but India has also saved the lives of lakhs of its people from coronavirus. A big credit for it goes to our hard working doctors, healthcare workers and front line workers," he said.

Noting that the virus is new and is mutating, the prime minister said India's doctors, with their knowledge and experience, are fighting the challenges posed by the virus. "Our government has given paramount priority to healthcare. Last year, during the 1st wave, we had allotted Rs 15,000 crore to improve our health infrastructure. This year, allocation of budget for healthcare is over Rs 2 lakh crore," Modi said.

