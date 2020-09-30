India shames Pak for its utter failure to crackdown on terror perpetrators

New Delhi: India has urged the international community to redress deficiencies at the global level to ensure that perpetrators of the Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks are brought to justice.

Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, Vijay Thakur Singh made the remarks at the second ministerial meeting of the 'Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism' on Monday, organized by the UN Office of Counter Terrorism and co-chaired by the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Spain.

The secretary highlighted that the victims of 2008 Mumbai terror attack and the 2016 Pathankot terror attack are yet to get justice due to unwillingness and non-cooperative attitude of Pakistan.

"We must work towards redressing deficiencies in the international efforts to ensure that perpetrators of terrorism are bought to justice," she said. Acts of terrorism not only violate the rights of individual victims but they deeply affect the enjoyment of a range of rights by the families of the victims.