  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

India to get $1.5 bn ADB loan to buy vaccine

India to get $1.5 bn ADB loan to buy vaccine
x

India to get $1.5 bn ADB loan to buy vaccine

Highlights

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $1.5 billion loan for India to purchase Covid-19 vaccines, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $1.5 billion loan for India to purchase Covid-19 vaccines, the bank said in a statement on Thursday. The ADB said the loan would fund at least 667 million vaccine doses for an estimated 317 million people, adding that it also expected to co-finance an additional $500 million for vaccine procurement.

India is aiming to fully vaccinate nearly 945 million people aged 18 years and above, about 70% of its population.

ADB said the loan would be financed through its $9 billion Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility, launched in December 2020 to provide rapid and equitable vaccine-related support to the development bank's member countries.

India has so far administered 1.19 billion vaccine doses - at least one dose for 82% of its 944 million adults, with 44% of adults having received a second dose.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X