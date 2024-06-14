Indian Air Force Plane Brings Back Bodies Of 45 Indians Killed In Kuwait Fire To Kerala

Live
- A special Indian Air Force plane carrying the remains of 45 Indians killed in the Kuwait building fire tragedy landed in Kerala today.
- Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh confirmed the development and was onboard the aircraft. Authorities in Kuwait are investigating the incident.
A special Indian Air Force plane carrying the mortal remains of the 45 Indians who died in the Kuwait building fire tragedy departed for Kerala early Friday morning. It landed at Cochin International Airport around 10:30 am today.
Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh, who was onboard the aircraft, confirmed the development on X.
Teams of police and ambulances were stationed at Cochin International Airport upon the aircraft's arrival.
On Thursday, Kuwaiti authorities identified the bodies of 45 Indians and three Filipino nationals who perished in the building fire housing foreign workers.
Kuwait has pledged to investigate the incident thoroughly and provide full support in repatriating the victims' remains.
The fire, which occurred on Wednesday in a seven-storey building in Mangaf, killed at least 49 foreign workers and injured 50 others. The Kuwait Fire Force attributed the fire to an electrical short circuit after examining the scene.
Kuwaiti authorities are conducting DNA tests on the victims' bodies to aid in identification.