Indian boy who predicted COVID-19 outbreak says it will end on May 29

Abighya Anand, the 14-year-old Indian boy who predicted COVID-19 outbreak said that the spread of the global disease will end on May 29, 2020.

Anand, a famous Indian protege who has appeared in several magazines said that the world will see a spread of disease for six months which will put the world on its edge. On May 29, as the earth orbit away from this tough period, which will the decline of COVID-19.

Abighya Anand predicted the outbreak of coronavirus on August 22, 2019, on his YouTube channel saying that the world will have a tough phase from November 2019 to April 2020.

According to Anand, Mars will conjunct with Saturn and Jupiter while the Moon and Rahu will also conjunct on March 31. This is said to be a rare occurrence since, in astrology Mars, Saturn and Jupiter are considered the most powerful planets as they all are on the outer ring of the solar system. Hence, the spread of the disease is said to be enormous from March 31 to April 1st

While on May 29, the arrangements of planets change making the conditions favourable to cure the disease.