Live
- Indian envoy in Saudi requested to rescue 33 Odia workers
- Rajasthan becomes first and only state to give Social Security Guarantee Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill- 2023 passed
- Himachal Guv meets PM Modi, apprises PM about losses incurred due to rains
- Protests continue at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the inhumanity meted out to the women of Manipur
- Congress accuses PM Modi of playing politics over Manipur's plight
- Assam: ECI concludes 3-day public hearing on delimitation exercise
- Reliance Industries Ltd posts Rs 2.31L cr consolidated revenues for Q1
- Supreme Court issues notice on plea by Assam MLA Gogoi challenging prosecution under sedition, law's constitutionality
- BJP steps up attack on Gehlot govt over law & order situation in Rajasthan
- Fake ID cards of security agencies recovered from armed man nabbed near Mamata's residence
Indian envoy in Saudi requested to rescue 33 Odia workers
Odisha government has sought the intervention of the ambassador of India at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to rescue the Odia workers who have been stranded in that country.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has sought the intervention of the ambassador of India at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to rescue the Odia workers who have been stranded in that country. After receiving distress calls from some of the Odia workers employed in the Gulf country, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena on Thursday wrote a letter to Suhel Azaj Khan, ambassador of India at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. The workers were apparently cheated by their employers, he said.
The Chief Secretary has also forwarded a copy of his letter to the Joint Secretary (Gulf Division),
Ministry of External Affairs. “It is found that 33 of them are from Odisha while 10 others are from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Gulf Odia Society, which was pressed into service, could contact the forlorn workers from Odisha and it is found that their Iqama (Visa) are not being renewed by their company owners (Qafeel),” the Chief Secretary wrote in his letter.
The workers, who are employed by M/s Hadi Al Hammam Group, at Camp-47, Juaymah in Saudi Arabia, have not been paid their salary and are deprived of basic amenities like food, water and medicines, Jena said.
Attaching a list of the 33 persons from Odisha along with his letter, Jena requested the Indian ambassador in Saudi for their rescue and repatriation. The 33 workers from Odisha had gone to Saudi Arabia in May last year.