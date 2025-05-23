IndiGo Flight to Srinagar Faces Severe Turbulence, Pakistan Denies Airspace Request

An IndiGo flight (6E2142) from Delhi to Srinagar experienced severe turbulence while in the air, a result of intense weather conditions on Wednesday evening. Northern states, including Delhi, were hit by heavy rain, strong winds, and hailstorms, which created chaos both on the ground and in the skies.

The flight, carrying more than 200 passengers, got caught in the hailstorm while flying over Amritsar. Due to the turbulence, the front part of the aircraft was damaged.

Sensing the danger, the pilot declared an emergency and contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) for help. To avoid further risk, the pilot requested permission to enter Pakistani airspace as an emergency measure and contacted Lahore ATC.

However, Lahore ATC rejected the request. According to reports released on Thursday, the rejection came as Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines due to ongoing tensions between the two countries.

This situation caused further concern, but the flight was eventually brought under control without any injuries reported.