Inspect fire safety compliance in nursing homes: HC

New Delhi: Stating that the safety of people, staff, and patients is of paramount importance, the Delhi High Court has directed the authorities to constitute a joint committee to inspect the city’s several nursing homes regarding compliance with fire safety norms.

Justice Sanjeev Narula also requested a sub-committee constituted by the Delhi government in 2019 to review the status of nursing homes with respect to compliance with various laws, including fire prevention, to “promptly conclude” the deliberations and submit a final report to the court. While dealing with a petition by an association of nursing homes, the court took into account the recent incidents of fire breakouts in nursing homes and lapses in fire safety compliance, saying the immediate priority is to ensure that the basic fire safety equipment is installed in such premises to keep people safe.

“Respondents No. 2 (Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi government) and 3 (Delhi Fire Services) along with Respondent No. 4 – Delhi Development Authority, are directed to constitute a Joint Committee for the inspection of all the nursing houses that are members of Petitioner No. 1, within a period of two weeks from today. The Petitioners shall provide a list of all member-nursing homes to Respondent No. 2,” said the court in its order passed on July 3.

“The safety of the public, particularly the staff and patients enrolled at the nursing homes, is of paramount importance. Consequently, the court’s immediate priority is to safeguard public safety and ensure that the basic fire safety equipment, as mandated by law, is installed at the premises of private nursing homes,” it observed. In the order, the court stated that after inspection, the committee shall formulate a “comprehensive report” concerning all non-compliances, except for structural defects, with fire safety norms by the nursing homes. The court sought the report within four weeks from the date of inspection and clarified that the committee shall, if required, issue notices to the defiant nursing homes with regards to the defaults and also suggest alternative remedial measures and also give a reasonable time period to ensure compliance. The court added that the report of the government sub-committee must also contain “alternative corrective measures” for infrastructural deficiencies in the nursing homes so that an effective mechanism can be established while safeguarding the public interest.

“Given the significance of the issue, especially the ramifications of improper compliance with fire safety regulations, the court requests the sub-committee to promptly conclude their deliberations and submit a final report to the court,” it said, asking the Delhi government counsel to apprise it of the consultations on the next date of hearing.