International Day against Drug Abuse observed

Dhenkanal: The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed at Zilla Parishad old conference hall here on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering, the speakers said drug abuse and illicit trafficking continue to pose a threat to individuals, families and communities. They called for united efforts to create a drug-free world. The day is recognised to highlight the health challenges related to drug abuse. The speakers said the surge in drug addiction among the youth has reached alarming levels primarily due to its wide network from international level to local sources. Drug addiction adversely affects the physical and mental health of those involved, they said.

Combating drug addiction requires a comprehensive strategy encompassing prevention, treatment, counselling and rehabilitation, the speakers said. The Brahmakumaris’ Dhenkanal in-charge called for healthy lifestyle, practicing Raja Yoga and strict enforcement of law to curb drug abuse. Additional District Magistrate Ramesh Chandra Sethi, District Social Security Officer Naresh Chandra Swain, District Chief Medical Officer Dillip Kumar Samal and Excise Superintendent Krishna Nayak also spoke.

Later, the winning participants were given prizes. The district administration and Brahmakumaris jointly organised an awareness rally on the occasion.