  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

ISRO Postpones PSLV C-59 Launch, Set for New Launch on This Date

ISRO Postpones PSLV C-59 Launch, Set for New Launch on This Date
x
Highlights

ISRO postpones the PSLV C-59 rocket launch due to a technical issue with the Proba-3 satellite. The new launch date is set for December 5 from Sriharikota.

ISRO has postponed the launch of the PSLV C-59 rocket. The Indian Space Agency's scientists stopped the countdown after finding a technical issue with the Proba-3 satellite.

According to ISRO, the rocket is now expected to launch on Thursday, December 5.

ISRO had planned to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The mission was intended to deploy satellites weighing about 550 kg into space.

However, a technical problem with the Proba-3 satellite caused the delay. Proba-3 is part of the European Space Agency's (ESA) in-orbit demonstration (IOD) mission. This issue led to the postponement of the launch.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick