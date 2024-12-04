ISRO Postpones PSLV C-59 Launch, Set for New Launch on This Date

ISRO has postponed the launch of the PSLV C-59 rocket. The Indian Space Agency's scientists stopped the countdown after finding a technical issue with the Proba-3 satellite.

According to ISRO, the rocket is now expected to launch on Thursday, December 5.

ISRO had planned to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The mission was intended to deploy satellites weighing about 550 kg into space.

However, a technical problem with the Proba-3 satellite caused the delay. Proba-3 is part of the European Space Agency's (ESA) in-orbit demonstration (IOD) mission. This issue led to the postponement of the launch.