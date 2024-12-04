Live
- Celebrating the spirit of giving back
- iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Launch in March 2025: Details
- ‘Drinker Sai’ locks release date
- HYDRA Launches Weekly Public Complaint Forum for Government Property Protection
- Balakrishna’s ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ wraps filming; gears up for a grand Sankranti release
- Indian stock market ends in green, all eyes on RBI’s MPC decision
- Bhumika & Gunasekhar join hands after 20 year for ‘Euphoria’
- Nidhhi Agerwal shares excitement about her next biggies
- Nora reaffirms her status as a style icon
- Bellamkonda Suresh reflects on 25 years as a producer
Just In
ISRO Postpones PSLV C-59 Launch, Set for New Launch on This Date
Highlights
ISRO postpones the PSLV C-59 rocket launch due to a technical issue with the Proba-3 satellite. The new launch date is set for December 5 from Sriharikota.
ISRO has postponed the launch of the PSLV C-59 rocket. The Indian Space Agency's scientists stopped the countdown after finding a technical issue with the Proba-3 satellite.
According to ISRO, the rocket is now expected to launch on Thursday, December 5.
ISRO had planned to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The mission was intended to deploy satellites weighing about 550 kg into space.
However, a technical problem with the Proba-3 satellite caused the delay. Proba-3 is part of the European Space Agency's (ESA) in-orbit demonstration (IOD) mission. This issue led to the postponement of the launch.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS