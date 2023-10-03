'IT cell' behind derogatory posts to disturb communal harmony: AAP

Panaji: The AAP’s Minority Cell leader from Goa on Tuesday alleged that the ‘IT Cell’ had planned the strategy of posting a derogatory Instagram Post on Prophet Muhammad and has demanded swift action against the culprits.

“These comments were posted from abroad in Konkani but they are not properly worded. It seems like the person is not Goan. The IT cell planned it well and told the person (abroad) to write what they wanted him to write,” AAP state Vice President of the Minority Cell Sarfaraz Ankalgi told reporters here.

Though Sarfaraz Ankalgi alleged that the ‘IT Cell’ was behind the ongoing issue of disturbing communal harmony, however he didn’t mention which party or organisation this ‘IT Cell’ belongs to.

“Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says if the culprit is from India, then police will arrest him/her, but he also said that if the culprit is from overseas then it will be difficult (to nab). This means he is sure that s/he is from abroad…,” Ankalgi said.

Ankalgi expressed concern about the timing of the incident, occurring just before the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Such actions aimed at sowing discord threaten Goa's long-standing tradition of communal harmony,” he said.

The AAP has submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police urging the force to take swift action against the culprit behind the alleged derogatory Instagram post on Prophet Muhammad.

“We are deeply concerned about the incident and its potential to disrupt communal harmony in Goa. We expect the government's commitment to upholding the law and justice in the state, especially considering its ‘double engine’ approach,” Ankalgi stated.

He said that if the Chief Minister stands in solidarity with the minority community of Goa, then he should implement strong measures.

According to him, the incident occurred on September 29, just after the peaceful observance of Eid-e-Milad.

“An Instagram post containing derogatory references to Prophet Muhammad went viral, causing distress and anger within the Muslim community and among the wider Goan populace. The AAP strongly condemns this offensive content and demands swift and decisive action against those responsible,” he said.