It's Orange Army

New Delhi/Hyderabad: It may not be ‘Ab ki Baar 400 paar,’ but it appears that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would create history by becoming the second PM in the country to get a hat-trick after Jawaharlal Nehru.

According to the majority of the exit polls, the NDA may get around 350- 370 seats while the INDIA bloc will have to remain content with 125-154 seats though they expected around 285 seats. An aggregate of six exit polls indicates that the NDA will get 357 seats, the INDIA bloc will get 148 seats.

The maximum number of seats predicted for the NDA was 362-392, in the exit poll by Jan ki Baat. It predicts the Opposition bloc will get 141-161 seats. It is followed by India News-D Dynamics, which is predicting that the NDA will get 371 seats and INDIA 125 seats.

The News18 Mega Exit Poll suggested that the BJP could register a landslide victory in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka. In addition to this, BJP is also likely to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The Exit Poll 2024 numbers from various organisations predict that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is penetrating South India, where they have historically done poorly. It may get around seven seats.

In Andhra Pradesh, the NDA alliance is set to win anything between 19 to 20 seats while YSRCP may have to settle down for 5 to 6 seats. Similarly, in Telangana Congress, which rode to power in the Assembly elections in December, does not appear to be in for a repeat performance. BJP seems to have surged ahead and may get around 8 to 9 seats while Congress may be close to the saffron party with 7 to 9 seats.

The exit polls also indicate that those in the age group of 36-50 had gone in favour of BJP while those in the age group of 50 plus seem to have opted for Congress-led INDIA bloc. Contrary to the predictions of the psephologists, the BJP-led NDA seems to have retained its hold in Hindi belt though it may suffer some set back in Bihar as the JDU’s seat transfer did not happen and their vote share seems to have gone to RJD.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is expected to be better than its performance in 2019. The Congress is in for huge disappointment in West Bengal as it may be out for duck. While the BJP according to exit polls may get about 22 seats. Congress will get 0-1 and TMC 19 seats. Similarly, in Odisha the BJP is likely to upstage BJD. In Maharashtra, the breakup of NCP and Shiv Sena has benefitted the INDIA bloc. BJP may get around 31 seats while the INDIA bloc is likely to get 17 seats.