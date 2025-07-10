Jaguar fighter jet crash: Last rites of co-pilot Rishiraj to be performed today

Jaipur: Last rites of Flight Lieutenant Rishiraj Singh Devda (23), a native of Pali, who lost his life in the Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crash, will be held on Thursday.

His mortal remains will be brought to his native village, Khinwandi, located about 70 km from Pali district headquarters and the last rites will be conducted with full military honours.

The family is in deep shock and disbelief over the sudden loss of their beloved son. They were in the process of looking for a match for Rishiraj to get him into wedlock.

Rishiraj's father, Jaswant Singh, is a hotel businessman, and his mother, Bhanwar Kanwar, is a homemaker. Rishiraj's younger brother, Yuvraj Singh, is currently studying in Class 12 at DPS, Jodhpur.

Rishiraj's body was sent from Jodhpur around 11 a.m. after a medical examination. It will be brought to Khinwandi via Jodhpur, Rohat, Pali, and Sumerpur. Relatives and villagers have already started gathering in anticipation of his final homecoming.

The Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Churu's Rajaldesar area on July 9 at approximately 12.40 p.m. The tragic incident claimed the lives of both the pilot, Wing Commander Lokendra Singh Sindhu (44) of Rohtak, Haryana, and co-pilot Flight Lieutenant Rishiraj Singh Devda.

Debris from the crash was scattered over a wide area.

The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

According to Pali Dairy Federation President Pratap Singh Bithiya, Rishiraj was academically bright and passionate about joining the armed forces.

After completing his Class 12 from Jodhpur, he enrolled in the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, where he underwent a rigorous 3.5-year training programme. He later joined the Indian Air Force and became a fighter pilot.

The two-seater Jaguar jet had taken off from Suratgarh Airbase in Sri Ganganagar district for a training sortie.

The crash site, Rajaldesar in Churu, is approximately 160 km from the airbase.

Locals reported hearing a loud noise before witnessing the aircraft lose control and crash in a field. The plane broke into pieces upon impact, causing a fire and leaving a large crater. Trees in the vicinity were also charred.

Authorities were immediately informed, and an investigation is underway. Officials stated that further details will be released following the completion of the inquiry.