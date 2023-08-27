Jal Abhishek Yatra will conclude in Haryana's Mewat, says Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Live
Just In
Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar on Sunday informed that the Jal Abhishek Yatra will conclude in Haryana's Mewat on Monday.
"Maintaining peace and harmony on the last day Monday of Shravan (month), Hindu society will complete its Dharma Yatra in Mewat (now known as Nuh)," the VHP wrote on X, quoting Kumar as saying.
Security arrangements have been beefed up to avoid untoward incidents after the Hindu groups' call to resume Jal Abhishek Yatra in Nuh despite denial of permission by the local administration.
Nuh administration has already denied permission to the organisers of the yatra in view of the meeting of the G20 summit scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7.
The officials said that even though permission had been denied for the yatra, there were inputs that certain organisations had invited people from Haryana and neighbouring states to reach Nuh on August 28.
All schools and colleges have been closed on August 28 and security has been stepped up in the district with the extension of Section 144.