Jammu-Srinagar National Highway reopens

Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway that was closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and mudslides at Mehar Cafeteria Ramban on Friday evening, has reopened, officials said on Saturday.

"After clearing the debris on NH-44, stranded vehicles are being allowed to move to their destinations," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

