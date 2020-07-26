Jayalalitha's Veda Nilayam has 38 air conditioners, 10 refrigerators and over 4 kilos of gold

The Tamil Nadu government had acquired the residence of former chief minister and popular cine star Jayalalitha by depositing Rs 67.9 crore as its purchase price in a local civil court at Chennai. A stock taking report of the politician's home as reported by a local satellite TV channel revealed a lot of interesting trivia.

The house had 32700 movable assets, 38 air-conditioners, over 4 kilos of gold, 601 kg silver, 29 telephones and 10 refrigerators. Affirming the bookworm nature of Jayalalitha, the data also listed that she had accumulated a collection of 8376 books and also 10438 dresses.