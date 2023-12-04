JD-U MP congratulates PM Modi, BJP for winning election in three states

Live
Just In
Patna : JD-U MP Sunil Kumar Pintu on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP for winning elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
"Modi hai to mumkin hai. Modi hai to guarantee hai. There is a guarantee of Narendra Modi winning the elections in the country. The people have faith in the guarantee of Narendra Modi and it is reflected through these results,” Pintu said.
He said that BJP has obtained historic wins in all these three states by winning with huge margin. “This proves that people have faith in Narendra Modi and his guarantee,” Pintu said.
After Pintu’s reaction and praise for Modi, there is a buzz -- in the past as well --that many JD-U leaders are in contact with BJP. However, as of now the BJP does not want to break the JD-U and it is one of the reasons that many JD-U leaders are silent.