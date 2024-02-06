Live
Jharkhand shattered arrogance of 'dictator': Cong
New Delhi: Soon after the JMM-Congress coalition government of Champai Soren won the trust vote, the Congress on Monday said Jharkhand has shattered the arrogance of the "dictator".
"Jharkhand shattered the arrogance of the dictator. India won, the people won. The INDIA coalition government passed the trust vote in the Assembly today. Many congratulations to all of you. Jai Johar," the Congress said.
