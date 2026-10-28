Jharkhand: Two former Naxal commanders tie knot at Hazaribagh jail

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand): Two former Naxalite commanders, who abandoned violence and returned to the mainstream, began a new chapter in their lives on Wednesday by tying the knot at the Hazaribagh Jail in Jharkhand.

The wedding was organised as part of a humanitarian initiative by the Hazaribagh police and district administration, with officials ensuring the couple received a warm welcome and did not feel the absence of their families on the special occasion.

The couple comprises Suresh Singh Munda, a resident of Baruhatu in Bundu, Ranchi district, and Somwari Hembram, who hails from Arahanga in Tamar. Both were serving their sentences at the Hazaribagh Open Jail after surrendering and abandoning the path of violence.

Influenced by the government's surrender policy, the two former Naxalites decided to give up their involvement in extremist activities and return to mainstream society. They were undergoing rehabilitation at the open jail following their surrender.

During this period, the district administration and police took the initiative to facilitate their marriage, giving them an opportunity to begin a new life together.

The wedding ceremony was conducted with traditional rituals and celebrations. Other inmates residing at the open jail participated in the event as members of the wedding procession, celebrating the occasion and blessing the newlyweds.

In a significant step towards ensuring legal recognition for their relationship, Hazaribagh District Marriage Officer Rajesh Ekka completed their marriage registration at the venue. The registration provided the couple with formal legal recognition in addition to the social acceptance associated with the ceremony.

The most heartwarming aspect of the wedding was the role played by police personnel and administrative officials, who stepped in to fill the gap left by the absence of family members. Senior officials from the Hazaribagh police and district administration participated in the ceremony, taking on the roles of both the bride's and groom's families.

They welcomed the couple according to traditional customs and presented them with gifts, wishing them a happy and peaceful married life.

The initiative highlights the importance of rehabilitation beyond security measures in areas affected by Naxalism. Helping former extremists reintegrate into society involves not only encouraging them to abandon violence but also creating opportunities for employment, family life and social acceptance.

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