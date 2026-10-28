Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Premieres In Los Angeles; Early Reactions Praise Its Grand Visuals

It is well known that India’s most-loved mythological tale ‘Ramayan’ is once again ready to entertain the audience on 5th November, 2026. This time it has Bollywood’s ace actor Ranbir Kapoor as Shree Ram and natural beauty Sai Pallavi as Seetha Devi. As the release date is nearing, the makers are busy with their promotional tours. Of late, this movie had a special premiere screening in Los Angeles and received thunderous applaud from the audience while most of them termed it as a wonderful visual treat. They are also expecting that the film might bag the prestigious Oscar Award for the melodious BGM while some of them turned emotional witnessing vanvas sequence of Shri Ram.

According to the sources, we have penned the biggest highlights of this screening for our readers. Take a look!

Well, Shree Ram’s vanvas sequence always makes us go teary-eyed and this time too, Ranbir Kapoor pulled off his best and left the audience emotional with his amazing screen presence.

It is well known that Jatayu sacrificed his life for the sake of Seetha Devi fighting with deadly Raavana and this sequence from Ramayan movie left everyone speechless with its amazing VFX and CGI!

Well, the audience were completed amazed witnessing Golden Lanka of Raavan and were completely impressed with the scores of AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Thus, some of the music lovers also stated that this movie might bring the prestigious Oscar to India in this category.

And finally, Sunny Deol’s first look who essayed the role of Hanuman ji in this movie was kept under wraps to surprise the audience. But the premiere had a special cliffhanger at the end introducing Sunny Deol as Hanuman ji… This completely left the audience go speechless and await for the sequel to witness the full-length role of Sunny Deol as Hanuman!

On the whole, this special premiere completely upped the expectations on this movie and gives a major boost to advance sales too.

This movie also has an ensemble cast of:

Ranbir Kapoor as Rama

Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

Sai Pallavi as Sita

Kiara Sadh as young Sita

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Yash as Ravana

Arun Govil as Dasharatha

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya

Sonal Jha as Sumitra

Adinath Kothare as Bharata

Nitish Sharma as Shatrughna

Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari

Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha

This most-awaited movie is all set to hit the theatres on 5th November on the occasion of the Diwali festival. Ramayan Part One is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and is being bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations DNEG banners.