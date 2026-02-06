J&K: National integration initiative organised for youth

Srinagar: Driven by the idea that the youth form the bedrock of India’s human resources as they are the leaders and policy makers of tomorrow, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has been encouraging cultural unity and youth empowerment through exchange initiatives and inter-state engagement programmes of J&K’s youth.

The focus of this national people-to-people initiative is to connect Jammu and Kashmir in line with the vision, ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’.

An Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme 2026 was started recently at the SCERT Auditorium, Bemina, in Srinagar.

The programme saw the participation of 37 youth delegates from Punjab, who are currently visiting Srinagar as part of a multi-day exchange initiative designed to promote youth engagement, national integration and cultural understanding among young people from different parts of the country.

The programme focuses on interactive sessions, educational activities and cultural exchanges that encourage leadership skills, mutual respect and unity among participants.

The event also features vibrant cultural performances showcasing the rich traditions and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, providing visiting youth with firsthand exposure to the region's social and cultural diversity.

The exchange helps participants understand cultural similarities and differences through interaction, language and traditional art forms.

Officials said the Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme 2026 will continue over the next few days with a series of educational, cultural and interactive activities during the delegates' stay in Srinagar, further strengthening bonds of unity and understanding among India's youth.

The shying away, J&K-centric attitude of the local youth is also becoming a thing of the past.

Youth from J&K are now second to none in participating in national-level competitions in civil services, sports, medical, engineering and other professions.

In the IT sector as well, J&K youth are now joining national and international companies to prove their mettle.



