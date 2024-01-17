Kailash Gahlot inaugurates the services of Namma Yatri app in Delhi

New Delhi: Kailash Gahlot, Delhi's Transport Minister, launched the Namma Yatri App on Wednesday, India's first open and community-driven ride-booking app. The zero-commission app helps autorickshaw drivers earn more money while also providing citizens with affordable and readily available transportation. The app aims to improve first- and last-mile connectivity with metro services. The launch event was attended by key dignitaries, including Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Transport, and Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.





Gahlot also spoke with auto drivers, who expressed their delight and enthusiasm for being a part of this wonderful endeavor. He addressed them, saying, "I convey my warmest congratulations to Namma Yatri on their new beginning in Delhi. Bringing ONDC to Delhi, as well as the introduction of the Namma Yatri app today, would bring cars and other digital platforms at Delhiites' fingertips. We feel that this will be a game changer in multimodal integration in the future. Their commitment to educating drivers and improving our city's last-mile connection environment is admirable."



He further added, "The Delhi government, led by CM Arvind Kejriwal, is committed to making people's journeys more convenient, as over 40 lakh daily trips occur and metro ridership surpasses 65 lakh. The goal is to make travel more convenient for people."







