Kejriwal intends to make his wife Delhi CM says Shahzad Poonawala

New Delhi: The country's politics have heated up since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from jail following a Supreme Court bail decision. Addressing party members at the party headquarters, CM Kejriwal discussed resigning the position of Chief Minister.On this, the BJP has attacked this. Shahzad Poonawala, a BJP leader, said that Arvind Kejriwal intends to appoint his wife Sunita Kejriwal the Chief Minister.

BJP leader Shahzad Poonawala said, " My insider informed me that Arvind Kejriwal has requested for two days to retire in order to force his MLAs to accept Sunita Kejriwal as the new Chief Minister. " The BJP leader wrote on Instagram, "We want full power but no accountability, similar to the Lalu-Rabri and Sonia-Manmohan models." He stated, "After my tweet and statement, it is possible that the Aam Aadmi Party will back down."

The BJP leader stated, "Arvind Kejriwal has done PhD in finding opportunities in disaster. He is pretending to resign because the court did not acquit him in the excise policy scam case but gave him conditional bail, due to which he became a ceremonial minister from the Chief Minister."

Addressing party workers, Arvind Kejriwal said, "I will sit on the Chief Minister's chair only when people give me a certificate of honesty. I want to give an 'Agni Pariksha' after coming out of jail." Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to prove him corrupt and said that the saffron party cannot give good schools and free electricity to the people because they are corrupt."

Kejriwal said that in the next few days, there will be a meeting of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and a leader of the party will be elected as the Chief Minister. He said that elections are going to be held in Delhi in February, but I demand that elections be held in Delhi along with Maharashtra in November.