Kejriwal launches personal WhatsApp channel; appeals people to make India number one in world

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched his personal WhatsApp channel and referred to Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' to request people to come together and make India the number one country.
The Delhi CMO WhatsApp channel went live earlier this week and has garnered over 51,000 followers so far.
In a post on social media site X, Kejriwal shared the link to his personal WhatsApp channel and said, "Excited to connect with you all through my WhatsApp channel. Let's work together to make India shine as the number one country in the world." This WhatsApp channel has been created to provide an opportunity to the people to directly stay connected with Kejriwal, the AAP said in a statement.
