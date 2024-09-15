Kejriwal to Step Down As Delhi Chief Minister In 48 Hours Amid Liquor Policy Controversy

Just days after being released from Tihar Jail concerning the liquor policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared on Sunday that he would resign from his position within 48 hours. Kejriwal stressed that the future of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now lies in the hands of the public.

"I will step down as Chief Minister in two days. I won’t occupy this position until the people give their verdict. I will reach out to every household and every street and won't return to office until the public gives its decision," he announced.

Kejriwal disclosed that a new Chief Minister would be selected during a cabinet meeting scheduled for the next two days.

The Delhi CM also accused the central government of trying to undermine his leadership, asserting that their efforts could not weaken his determination. He likened the Centre's approach to being more oppressive than British colonial rule.

Reflecting on his imprisonment, Kejriwal said, "During my time in jail, I only wrote one letter to the Lieutenant Governor on Independence Day, asking for permission for Atishi to hoist the flag in my absence. The letter was returned, and I was warned that if I wrote another, I wouldn’t be allowed to see my family."

Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for their continued support and mentioned that his jailed party colleagues, Satyendar Jain and Amanatullah Khan, would soon be freed. During his time in prison, Kejriwal said he read significant works like the Ramayana, the Gita, and Bhagat Singh’s prison diary.