  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Kejriwal will not resign-Ram Niwas Goyal

Kejriwal will not resign-Ram Niwas Goyal
x
Highlights

Amid the fear of arrest of Kejriwal, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal made it clear that even if CM Arvind Kejriwal is arrested, he will not...

Amid the fear of arrest of Kejriwal, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal made it clear that even if CM Arvind Kejriwal is arrested, he will not resign.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X