- BRS calls Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest 'unlawful'
- ED team brings CM Kejriwal to its office after arrest
- 'BJP, brace for the people's wrath', Stalin reacts to Kejriwal's arrest
- AAP looks at SC for urgent hearing on Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest
- Congress names Adhir Ranjan, Praniti Shinde, Nabam Tuki in third list for Lok Sabha polls
- Excise policy case: Kejriwal & his courtroom battles with ED so far
- Start purchasing mustard crop, clear dues of farmers, Hooda to Haryana govt
- IPL 2024: Refreshed Kohli hitting the ball brilliantly, says RCB's Mo Bobat ahead of opener
- ‘Thala the Grandmaster of T20 cricket’: Mohammad Kaif on MS Dhoni relinquishing CSK captaincy
- ED arrests Kejriwal after two-hour grilling; security tightened at agency office
Kejriwal will not resign-Ram Niwas Goyal
Amid the fear of arrest of Kejriwal, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal made it clear that even if CM Arvind Kejriwal is arrested, he will not resign.
