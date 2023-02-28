Kerala Becomes First State To Clear Manholes Using Robotic Scavengers

The robotic scavenger Bandicoot was introduced by the Keralan government on February 24 to clean the waste in the pilgrimage centre of Guruvayoor. With this, the state cleans every commissioned manhole for the first time in the nation using robotic technology. This seems like a very important adjustment at a time when the number of fatalities from manual scavenging is alarmingly high.



The southern state of Tamil Nadu reported the most fatalities from manual scavenging, with 27, followed by Uttar Pradesh in the north with 26. According to data published by the Center in 2022, 161 workers have perished in the past three years while clearing septic tanks and sewers. Manual scavenging is still carried out in numerous states despite being prohibited by the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act of 2013.

The information provided demonstrated how the caste-based practise, which was originally outlawed in 1993, is still in use and continues to claim hundreds of lives throughout the nation. In that situation, it would be hoped that Kerala's decision would be emulated by other regions of the nation and that manual scavenging as a dangerous occupation would come to an end.

The Guruvayur Sewerage Project in the Thrissur district was launched by the Water Resources Minister, Roshi Augustine, as part of the state government's 100-day action plan. The minister asserts that manual scavenging in Kerala has come to an end with its introduction in the temple town.