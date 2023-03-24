Kerala CM Vijayan Says That Spreading False Propaganda Against Women's Safety Is Not Good Tendency

Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, claimed on Thursday that some individuals were disseminating false information about women's safety throughout the state. He called that it was not a good practise and this tendency should not be toleratable.



CM Pinarayi Vijayan said in a speech following the opening of the Women Safety Expo that false campaigns against women's safety in Kerala are also on the rise as attacks against women are becoming more frequent. There are numerous laws in place here that are useful. He urged that the public should use security and laws wisely when problems arise. Some people have recently been spreading false information about Kerala's safety for women based on isolated incidents. It's not a good habit to advocate for things that are untrue.

CM Vijayan also remarked that women should make use of the initiatives and programmes of the government to assure their economic and social security. He said that various programmes are in place to stop domestic abuse, outlaw dowry, and guarantee safe workplaces. He remarked that only then gender equality and gender justice will be served. He emphasised that women need not put up or deal with the abuse against them. They should try to use the legal options that are open to them and take care of the problems in their immediate environment.

While motivating, he remarked that people should not hesitate to register complaints as hesitating to register complaints will nourish the offenders. He asked women to keep the mindset that one should attempt to guarantee that the negative experience of one should not suffered by anyone else. The CM further advised women to make use of the opportunity afforded by such Expos to raise their awareness and understanding about their rights