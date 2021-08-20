Kerala High Court Has Granted Permission To Join His Father For A 9-Year-Old Girl To Visit Sabarimala

The high court has granted permission for a nine-year-old child to join her father on his Sabarimala trip this month. She had stated that the Covid-19 procedure in place did not prevent this. After hearing a case filed by the girl from Pattathanam in Kollam through lawyer Nirmal V Nair, a division bench comprised of Justice Shaji P Chaly and Justice A Badharudeen issued an interim order.



The daughter had argued in her petition that she should be permitted to accompany her father on the pilgrimage because she won't be able to do so for the next four decades due to religious practises and beliefs.



According to the counsel, the state government's decree setting limits in light of Covid-19 allows unvaccinated children to follow an adult who has received at least one shot of vaccine or has an RT-PCR negative certificate.

The lawyer stated that the division bench judgement from April 16 let a girl to attend her father on the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Despite the opposition of the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the court decided that an interim order allowing the petitioner to join her father to Sabarimala Darshan on August 23 could be issued. The government, state police chief, and TDB were all instructed by the court to make the appropriate arrangements to comply with the injunction.

