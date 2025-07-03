 Kerala Karunya Plus KN-579 Lottery Result July 3, 2025 – ₹1 Crore Top Prize Winners

The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Karunya Plus KN-579 lottery result today, Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 3 PM. This lottery happens every week and offers a big first prize of ₹1 crore.

Big Prizes:

1st Prize – ₹1 Crore

Winning Ticket Number: PG 324114

2nd Prize – ₹30 Lakhs

Winning Ticket Number: PM 209884

3rd Prize – ₹5 Lakhs

Winning Ticket Number: PG 396640

Consolation Prize – ₹5,000

Tickets with the same number as the 1st prize but different letters win this prize. These letters are: PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PH, PJ, PK, PL, PM followed by 324114.

Other Prizes:

4th Prize – ₹5,000

Winning numbers include: 0966, 0973, 1269, 1321, 1345, 1912, 2112, 2115, 2244, 3130, and more.

5th Prize – ₹2,000

Winning numbers include: 6156, 6638, 7271, 8101, 8600, 9554

6th Prize – ₹1,000

Winning numbers include: 0066, 0223, 1081, 1632, 1642, and others.

7th Prize – ₹500

Winning numbers include: 9754, 7733, 3537, 1209, 6281, and more.

8th Prize – ₹200

(The last four digits are drawn 84 times; full list is on the official website.)

9th Prize – ₹100

(The last four digits are drawn 156 times; check the official Kerala Lottery PDF for all details.)

The lottery draw took place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. It was supervised by lottery officials and an independent team.

Important for Winners: