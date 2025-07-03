Kerala Karunya Plus KN-579 Lottery Result July 3, 2025 – ₹1 Crore Top Prize Winners
Highlights
Get the official Kerala Karunya Plus KN-579 lottery results for July 3, 2025. Check winning ticket numbers for the ₹1 Crore first prize, ₹30 Lakhs second prize, ₹5 Lakhs third prize, and other prize categories.
The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Karunya Plus KN-579 lottery result today, Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 3 PM. This lottery happens every week and offers a big first prize of ₹1 crore.
Big Prizes:
- 1st Prize – ₹1 Crore
- Winning Ticket Number: PG 324114
- 2nd Prize – ₹30 Lakhs
- Winning Ticket Number: PM 209884
- 3rd Prize – ₹5 Lakhs
- Winning Ticket Number: PG 396640
Consolation Prize – ₹5,000
Tickets with the same number as the 1st prize but different letters win this prize. These letters are: PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PH, PJ, PK, PL, PM followed by 324114.
Other Prizes:
- 4th Prize – ₹5,000
- Winning numbers include: 0966, 0973, 1269, 1321, 1345, 1912, 2112, 2115, 2244, 3130, and more.
- 5th Prize – ₹2,000
- Winning numbers include: 6156, 6638, 7271, 8101, 8600, 9554
- 6th Prize – ₹1,000
- Winning numbers include: 0066, 0223, 1081, 1632, 1642, and others.
- 7th Prize – ₹500
- Winning numbers include: 9754, 7733, 3537, 1209, 6281, and more.
- 8th Prize – ₹200
- (The last four digits are drawn 84 times; full list is on the official website.)
- 9th Prize – ₹100
- (The last four digits are drawn 156 times; check the official Kerala Lottery PDF for all details.)
The lottery draw took place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. It was supervised by lottery officials and an independent team.
Important for Winners:
- Please verify your ticket number by visiting the official Kerala Government Gazette before claiming your prize.
- You must claim your prize within 90 days from the draw date.
- Taxes will be taken from prizes: 30% tax for big prizes and 10% commission for agents.
